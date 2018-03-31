Google goo.gl URL shortener to be shut down in favour of dynamic links

Google recommends Firebase Dynamic Links or services such as Bitly and Ow.ly as an alternative for creating new short links. Google recommends Firebase Dynamic Links or services such as Bitly and Ow.ly as an alternative for creating new short links.

Google is shutting down its URL Shortener service goo.gl, which was unveiled in 2009. The support for goo.gl will be turned down over the coming weeks and will be replaced with with Firebase Dynamic Links (FDL). The existing users of goo.gl short links can continue to use all features of goo.gl console for a year, until March 30, 2019 after which it will be discontinued. People who have never created short links before as well as anonymous users will not be able to access goo.gl console starting April 12, 2018. Notably, Google’s URL Shortener service was launched for its Toolbar and FeedBurner, both of which have been shut down.

“FDLs are smart URLs that allow you to send existing and potential users to any location within an iOS, Android or web app. We’re excited to grow and improve the product going forward. While most features of goo.gl will eventually sunset, all existing links will continue to redirect to the intended destination,” reads a Google Developers blog post.

Google recommends Firebase Dynamic Links or services such as Bitly and Ow.ly as an alternative for creating new short links. The existing users of goo.gl console can manage all their short links and their analytics through the goo.gl console during until March 30, 2019. After this period, all links will continue to redirect. The user’s existing short links will not be migrated to the Firebase console. However, users can export their link information from the goo.gl console.

As for developers, Google recommends using FDL APIs to create new short links. Starting May 30, 2018, only the projects that have accessed URL Shortener APIs before can create short links. For developers who are already using URL Shortener APIs to manage goo.gl short links, the service will be discontinued on March 30, 2019.

