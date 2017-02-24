Google: Gmail unexpected sign out not linked to phishing, account security

Google has acknowledged the issue where users are unexpectedly getting signed out of their Gmail accounts Google has acknowledged the issue where users are unexpectedly getting signed out of their Gmail accounts

If you’ve been signed out of your Gmail account unexpectedly on your browser or mobile, and it’s asking you to take some account action, don’t worry. Google has acknowledged the issue where users are unexpectedly being signed out of their accounts, and get a notification asking them to take account action. The search giant says this is not related to a phishing or a security threat to their account.

In one of the Google Product forums, product manager Crystal Cee wrote around this issue saying, “We’ve gotten reports about some users being signed out of their accounts unexpectedly. We’re investigating, but not to worry: there is no indication that this is connected to any phishing or account security threats.”

Her reply adds that users should just try to sign-in again at accounts.google.com to log in. She also says for those who use two-step verification for their Gmail accounts, there might be an issue in receiving the SMS code. If that happens they should try again or use a backup code. Google also issued the same statement to Android Central, when it was asked about the issue.

For those who’ve got the alert, the best thing to do is to sign back-in. Make sure though the page or mobile browser has ‘HTTPS’ in the address bar; this ensures the connection is secure. Also if you haven’t already activated 2-step verification for your account, now would be a good time to do so.

Two-step verification can be activated via account settings. Open Gmail on a web browser, click on the little round icon on top where your account picture is displayed. You’ll see a My Account option in the settings, just click on that. Another My Account page will open up on a different tab, go to sign-in and security which is right on top.

Scroll down, and you’ll see Signing in to Google Displayed, with Two-step verification as one of the options. Just click on it, you’ll be asked to sign-in again, and once you’ve done that, you can set it up. Make sure you take the backup codes that Google gives for accessing your Gmail account. Also don’t save these codes on your Gmail, because that’s not a smart idea.

