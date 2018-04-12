Google’s Gmail for web will get a design revamp, to be launched soon: Report

Gmail from Google will get a new design and refreshed look, which will include Smart reply, option to snooze emails, etc. (Image source: AP) Gmail from Google will get a new design and refreshed look, which will include Smart reply, option to snooze emails, etc. (Image source: AP)

Google’s popular email service Gmail will get a new design and refreshed look for the web version, according to a report in The Verge. The report adds that information about the new design for Gmail web was confirmed by the company in an email to G Suite administrators. G Suite is Google’s suite of apps designed for enterprises, which includes Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive, etc for businesses.

Google has itself confirmed that Gmail for web will be undergoing a major design, which includes a “fresh, clean look for Gmail on the web.” It also appears that features like Smart Reply, the option to press snooze button on emails will be added to the new Gmail once it launches. Inbox by Gmail already offers such features, and turns emails into more of a to-do list, organising them according to trips, finance, updates, purchases, etc. In Inbox, users have the option of pressing snooze on an email, marking an email as done, etc. Inbox has a more card driven format for the email system.

Also read: Gmail Go app launched by Google for Android Go phones: Here’s what it offers

Google also confirmed to The Verge, that they will be redesigning Gmail for the desktop version. The statement of a Google spokesperson says, “We’re working on some major updates to Gmail (they’re still in draft phase)…We need a bit more time to compose ourselves, so can’t share anything yet—archive this for now, and we’ll let you know when it’s time to hit send.”

The original Gmail design for the web version has not changed drastically over the years. Google did introduce features like tabs in Gmail to bundle promotional mail, important mail, updates and keep them all separate, but the web design has by far remained very similar. Google had recently announced it would also bring AMP pages to Gmail. The Android and iOS version of Gmail already have the Smart reply feature, though it is not yet an option on the web version.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd