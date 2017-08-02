Google Gboard for iOS adds easy access to Maps, YouTube, and more

Google Gboard for iOS has been updated to add easier access to Maps and YouTube, new Ink feature as well as three new languages. Google Gboard for iOS has been updated to add easier access to Maps and YouTube, new Ink feature as well as three new languages.

Google Gboard for iOS has been updated to add easier access to Maps and YouTube, new Ink feature as well as three new languages. Now Gboard users can tap the G button to quickly access Maps and YouTube. This makes it simpler to share location or video content in any messaging app. Users can send YouTube videos right from the GBoard.

Google Gboard users can now use the new Ink feature to draw and share their work right from the keyboard. To get started, tap on the emoji button followed by the pen icon. Finally, Gboard now supports three new languages which includes Arabic, Hebrew and Farsi.

“To start using these updates, make sure you’ve got the latest version of Gboard for iPhone. We’re always working on new features and languages, so please keep sharing your feedback in the App Store,” said Alan Ni, Associate Product Manager at Google in a blog post.

Google Gboard was announced as a third-party keyboard for iOS in May last year. Gboard takes advantage of the power of the search engine, and allows users to perform web searches, find GIFs, gives Emoji suggestions, and more from the keyboard itself. Google Gboard lets users paste search results directly into any conversation without switching apps.

Google Gboard is available for Android as well, and it includes the same functionalities as that in iOS app. Other features of the Gboard include gesture typing, search themes, and Voice typing. The G button on the keyboard offers quick access to search. The pop-out toolbar lets users access settings, themes, and one-handed mode.

