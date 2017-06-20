Google for Jobs rolls out in US, available on desktop and mobile

Google for Jobs will go live in the US on desktop and mobile. Users will now be able to find job listings on the Google Search engine itself. (Image source: AP via Google) Google for Jobs will go live in the US on desktop and mobile. Users will now be able to find job listings on the Google Search engine itself. (Image source: AP via Google)

Google for Jobs will go live in the US, and users will now be able to find job listings on the search engine itself. Google had announced the Google for Jobs feature at its annual I/O conference 2017 in Mountain View in May this year. Google will also show employer ratings from current and former workers, as well as typical commute times to job locations.

Google is teaming up with a variety of help-wanted and employer-rating services, including LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, and Facebook to build up its job search feature. Google’s blogpost outlines how Google for Jobs will work. Google says anyone will be able to look for a job with this, be it students looking for part-time work, or people looking for a full-time job based on location.

According to Google, many job seekers are unable to find the right job. On the other side, over 46 per cent US employers are face talent shortages and difficulty finding filling up open positions. Google for Jobs will use the Cloud Jobs API that the company had announced last year, and thus relies on machine learning to power the job search, recommendations.

The option to search for jobs will be part of Google in English on desktop and mobile. When a user types for “jobs near me,” “teaching jobs,” etc or other phrases which have a job-related query, then the search engine will show in-depth results. However, this is only for users located in the US.

Google for Jobs will show results like commute time, job description, expected working hours, along with reviews, ratings of the employers in some cases. These are being powered by other sites, says Google. Google will introduce more filters and information to the Jobs search feature in the future.

Users will also able to search alerts for their job search and will get an email notification when there are new employment opportunities available. Google is also partnering with LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor and Facebook for job listings. So in effect, job postings shared on these website will also be reflected directly on Google Jobs Search.

Google’s blogpost adds, “To ensure even more jobs are listed over time, we’re publishing open documentation for all jobs providers, from third-party platforms or direct employers, big or small, detailing how to make their job openings discoverable in this new feature.”



Google for Jobs is currently available in the US on desktop and mobile search. The company has not indicated if and when it plans to bring Jobs to other parts of the world.

With AP Inputs

