Google Flights updated with two new features, uses machine learning to predict flight delays

Google Flights has been updated with two new features. Google will now use historic flight status data and machine learning algorithms to show users flight delays even when the information is not available with airlines. The second feature makes it easy for people to understand inclusions and exclusions in the flight fare while booking a ticket on a budget.

Google Flights shows some delays only when there is at least 80 per cent expectancy. Users can check for the delay information and reason by searching for their flight (“American 4442”) or th airline and flight route (“Air New Zealand Auckland to Singapore”). “We still recommend getting to the airport with enough time to spare, but hope this information can manage expectations and prevent surprises,” Anket Mathur and Grace Danciu, Flights Product Manager at Google wrote in a blog post.

Google Flights’ next feature is aimed at people traveling on a budget. It helps users understand whether information such as overhead bin space, ability to select your seat, and baggage fees are included in fare types like ‘Basic Economy’ and more. Google Flights shows this information for flights on American, Delta, and United.

Google Flights recently rolled out tips under your search results, which users can scroll through to figure out when it’s best to book flights. The Discount feature lets users instantly access deals for ticketing and tours on top attractions and activities. Google Flights also shows tips in results while booking a hotel. It alerts users when room rates are higher than usual, or if the area is busier than usual. People can get email price alerts as well by opting into Hotel Price Tracking on their phone.

