Google Files Go app now supports Odia language. The app, which helps Android users free up space on their smartphone, is available in several Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Files Go app works on smartphones running Android 5.0 Lollipop and higher. It can automatically recognise unused apps, large files, duplicate files or low-resolution videos and memes and offer users suggestions on which files to delete. This also include ‘Good Morning’ messages on WhatsApp, which takes up a lot of space on devices.

Google Files Go app has been specifically designed for Android Oreo (Go Edition) devices, though it can be downloaded on phones running Android Lollipop and above as well. The app was recently updated with a feature that allows users to search for files, similar to a regular internet search. Similar to Google search, it will autocomplete searches and show users search history. Files Go app users will also be able to spot and delete duplicate files. Users can long press on the thumbnail of the duplicate files that the app suggests for removal and tap on the ‘i’ icon to see the location of files.

Google Files Go was introduced in India in December 2017. The app has been installed more than 10 million times from Play Store. Backed-up photos and videos on Google Photos can be managed via Files Go as well. The app automatically detects and suggests backed up media files for deletion. Files Go will show up a prompt requesting to delete photos and videos to free up more space.

