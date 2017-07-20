Google Expeditions app is now open to everyone, offers over 600 VR tours

Google Expeditions app enables over 600 virtual reality field trips to places like Great Barrier Reef, the Taj Mahal, and more. Google Expeditions app enables over 600 virtual reality field trips to places like Great Barrier Reef, the Taj Mahal, and more.

Google is rolling out a new solo mode of Expeditions app to everyone. The Android app enables over 600 virtual reality field trips to places like Great Barrier Reef, the Taj Mahal, and more. It was initially restricted to classrooms. Google Expeditions offer self-guided tours like Expedition about the Hamilton-Burr duel narrated by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Expeditions app will be available for iOS soon. Users need to have a Cardboard or Daydream VR headset along with an Android phone to explore Expeditions app.

“For the past two years, Expeditions has been a tool to extend learning inside the classroom, helping students to see and experience the world in new ways, visit college campuses, gain exposure to new career paths and role models, and learn about various social impact initiatives happening around the globe. During this time, we’ve heard from students, teachers, and even our friends, that they’d love to explore and learn from Expeditions outside the classroom,” Jiabei Lei, software engineer at Google wrote in a blog post.

Google Expeditions is easy to use. First launch the app, then put the smartphone inside VR headset and you’re good to go. Users can take tours as an Explorer or a Guide. If people choose to take tours as an Explorer, then they’ll be able to experience the tour on their own. Google will showcase points of interest highlighted with more information about an expedition. Guide mode allows users to preview a tour before letting others to join in.

Google Expeditions has a “Annotations” tool that lets a Guide draw within a scene via a stylus or using their finger. Google Expeditions app has self-guided Expeditions about the Seven Modern Wonders of the World, Great Barrier Reef, and more.

