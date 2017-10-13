Google Duo video calling integration comes to Phone, Contacts and Message apps

Google Duo with ViLTE is now being integrated into Phone, Contacts and Message apps on Android. Google Duo with ViLTE is now being integrated into Phone, Contacts and Message apps on Android.

Google Duo’s video-calling feature will be integrated into the Phone, Contacts and the Messaging apps on Android system, according to a new post from Google. The feature was earlier spotted online and now Google has made the announcement official. The Duo video-calling integration is rolling out to Pixel, Android One and Nexus devices first, though Google says it is working with carriers and device partners to bring the feature to more Android phones.

Pixel 2 phones will also come with Duo integration into Phone, Contacts and the Messages app when they officially go on sale. Essentially Duo will try and place itself like FaceTime equivalent in the Android universe with the app being integrated into the three main system apps. On Apple’s iOS, FaceTime is integrated into the Phone, Contacts app. Users can make a direct FaceTime audio or video call with other friends on iOS by just tapping the option in Phone or Contacts itself.

Duo is Google’s video calling app and has already crossed 100 million downloads. Though of course, the app is pre-installed in several Android phones. Google says they have started rolling out “video calling to first-generation Pixel, Android One, and Nexus devices.”

Also if both users are on carrier service that supports ViLTE video calling, the video calls will be routed through the carrier’s ViLTE service. ViLTE stands for video over LTE and is an extension of VoLTE. So in this case video calls are routed through a high quality video channel. This is based on the IP system just like VoLTE.

Google says if ViLTE is not supported, then Duo will connect the video call to anyone with the app installed. Of course, such high quality might not possible on regular Duo calls. Also both you and the other person will need to install Duo on the phone in order for this option to work. Duo is available for download as a separate app on the Play Store.

