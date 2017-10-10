Google Duo to see deeper integration into Phone dialer, Messages app: Report

A new video-call icon was spotted on the in-call screen of Google Pixel 2 XL smartphone. The option apparently shows up when both the caller and receiver have Duo app enabled. A new video-call icon was spotted on the in-call screen of Google Pixel 2 XL smartphone. The option apparently shows up when both the caller and receiver have Duo app enabled.

Google is getting ready to integrate its Duo video-calling app across more the Android platform, straight into the dialer app. Android Police has reported that a new video-call icon was spotted on the in-call screen of Google Pixel 2 XL smartphone. The option apparently shows up when both the caller and receiver have Duo app enabled. Clicking on the video-call button will disconnect the ongoing voice call and start a video call with that person via Duo instead.

It is unclear when the feature will make it to Google Phone app for everyone. This could be similar to how FaceTime video and audio calls are integrated in the Apple Phone app on iOS. If another contact has an iOS device, a FaceTime video/audio call can be placed directly from this.

According to the report, Google plans to integrate the video-call option in Android messages as well with Messages version 2.6. The update hasn’t been made available for users, but what it essentially does is puts a video call icon in every conversation with contacts who have Duo app installed. While Google’s Allo, a messaging app designed to take on WhatsApp has not seen quite the success, Duo with its more stable video-calling has crossed 100 million downloads on the Play Store.

Further, with version 13.0 or later of the Phone app, people should be able to see video option in call history as well as search. However, the search option only works when searching and in call log. “Oddly, the video call icon won’t show if you simply go to the 3rd tab to browse your contacts, it’s just there in the call log and when searching,” the report reads.

Notably, Google Duo’s video call history already shows up in users’ dialer log. People who are already on Google Phone version 13 should see a new notice that explains Duo integration. Google is steadily making it easier for users to make video-calls via Duo by integrating it across more apps and products. Earlier this year, Truecaller announced that Duo has been integrated into its app. The Truecaller app shows ‘Duo’ icon along with ‘Call’ and ‘SMS’ icon in its dialer.

