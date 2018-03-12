Google Duo chat app gets video voicemail feature

Google’s Duo video chat app has started receiving ‘video messages’ feature. Google’s Duo video chat app has started receiving ‘video messages’ feature.

Google’s Duo app has started receiving ‘video messages’ feature for Android and iOS. Through this feature, Google Duo users can record messages, when an incoming call goes unanswered.

Google will allow users to record a 30-second ‘video message’, when they are unable to accept a call, or if the call gets declined. The message is sent to a contact through the Duo app, which can be played after tapping on the user icon. Soon after the video is played, the ‘Call Back’ option will be available for users to reconnect with their contacts.

Like other features of the Google Duo app, the ‘video messages’ feature is also secured by end-to-end encryption. Users can save their favourite video messages to the phone memory, as these will disappear within a day of being viewed. The rollout of this feature has begun from today, with all devices holding the app set to receive this capability soon.

Of late Google Duo app has been getting new features. Last month, Google added multi-device support to the app, while group calls feature is expected to roll out soon. Google’s video-chat app is pitched as a rival to Apple’s FaceTime and Microsoft’s Skype. It features a straightforward UI and is available to download from the Play Store. The app has received between 100 and 500 million downloads on Google Play.

Google has signed deals with smartphone OEMs, so that budget phones may find the app pre-installed. An earlier report suggests that Google Duo could be integrated to Play Services, with a possibility of it being in the Android dialer, as a default video-calling service.

