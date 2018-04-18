Google Chrome 66 release for Windows, Mac, Linux: Here’s what is new

Google Chrome 66 build has been released for Windows, Mac, Linux and Android. Google Chrome 66 build has been released for Windows, Mac, Linux and Android.

Google Chrome 66 build has been rolled out for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android. Chrome 66 stable build is now available for these platforms, and the roll out will take over the coming days and weeks, according to an announcement on the Chrome blog. Google Chrome 66 will come with one major feature, which will disable auto-playing of video content.

This means that sites where YouTube videos or other videos would start playing automatically, will no longer do so on Google Chrome 66. The Chrome 64 update had come with the option of muting entire sites, but this new update will let users specifically mute content on the website. Google Chrome 66 will also introduce Site Isolation Trial to help improve Chrome’s security and helps mitigate the risks posed by the Spectre flaw.

Google Chrome 66 also comes with a number of bug fixes. It will also not trust website certificates which were issued by Symantec’s legacy PKI before June 1 2016. Google had announced this earlier as well. Also Chrome 66 (66.0.3359.106) for Android will let users find their saved passwords more easily. Users can just tap the new Search icon in Settings followed by Passwords.

Google has posted the entire changelog of all the security issues which Chrome 66 will fix. However, it has said it will restrict access to bug details and links until a majority of users are updated with a fix. The post also adds, “We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed.”

Chrome 66 will also come with a Export Passwords feature. In this users can go to the ‘Manage passwords’, which will now have a Export passwords menu. The user can download these passwords to the system. On iOS, Google Chrome will let users export the saved passwords and use in another app.

