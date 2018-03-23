Google Chrome’s new update will automatically block autoplay videos with sound

Google Chrome’s next update will come with one important feature that most users will appreciate: The option for blocking autoplay videos, which start on their own. Google Chrome’s next update will come with one important feature that most users will appreciate: The option for blocking autoplay videos, which start on their own.

Google Chrome’s next update will come with one important feature that most users will appreciate: The option for blocking autoplay videos, which start on their own and often leave the user confused as to where exactly the sound is coming from. Google Chrome’s version 66 will include changes to autoplay videos and although this was supposed to roll out with the Chrome 64 update from January, it will now come with the newer update.

According to the Google Chromium blog, autoplay for videos will now only be allowed when the media does not play sound or after the user clicks or taps on the site, or (on desktop) if the user has previously shown an interest in media on the site. Google says it will reduce unexpected video playbacks with sound when a user opens the webs page. Google Chrome 64 update did bring the option of permanently muting websites, which had autoplay for videos turned on by default.

These are not the only changes that Google Chrome will see in the future. From July, Google’s browser will start marking all non-https websites as unsafe. Google will mark all HTTP sites as “not secure” and the move is aimed at encouraging websites to adopt the secure HTTPS encryption. The “not secure” tag will start rolling out for Google Chrome in July 2018 with Chrome 68.

According to the Google, the transition from HTTP to HTTPS helped protect over 68 per cent of Chrome traffic on Android and Windows last year. Also over 81 out of top 100 sites on the web use HTTPS by default. In February 2018, Google also rolled out ad-blocker for Chrome. The ad-blocker by Google does not block all ads, but only those that are constantly violating standards set by Coalition for Better Ads.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd