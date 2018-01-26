Google Chrome 64 released with fix for Spectre, Meltdown; will let users mute websites

Google Chrome 64 will let users permanently mute websites. It also brings a fix for Meltdown and Spectre updates. Google Chrome 64 will let users permanently mute websites. It also brings a fix for Meltdown and Spectre updates.

Google Chrome 64 update has been released by the company and this stable build is available for Windows, Mac and Linux users. The Chrome 64 update comes with fix for the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities as it was promised when Google’s Security team has first revealed details about the security flaws. The Chrome 64.0.3282.119 update also contains a number of fixes and improvements.

The Chrome 64 update also brings some important features like the ability to mute entire websites. Currently Google Chrome lets users mute individual tabs, but now users will be able to permanently mute a website. This means all those websites with autoplay videos, which at times users are unable to find, can now finally be muted for forever. The update will also HDR support Windows 10 users, but users will need to be on the Fall Creators Update version of the OS. Other requirements include an HDR monitor and graphics card to experience this feature on Chrome.

Finally, the Chrome 64 update comes with a series of bug fixes for vulnerabilities. It also includes a fix for Windows and Mac users against the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities. So users who are on Chrome should update immediately to the new version of the browser. Google already has a log up of all the bug fixes, which are included with this Chrome update.

The blogpost says, “We would also like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel.” It also points out that the update includes 53 security fixes. The Chrome 64 update has started rolling out for users on the platforms and it should be visible soon.

