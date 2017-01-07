Google Calendar gets integration with Google Fit and Apple Health to help you become, stay fit

Starting today, users can connected their Google Calendar to Apple Health and Google Fit Starting today, users can connected their Google Calendar to Apple Health and Google Fit

Google has update its calendar app to help you reach keep your New Year’s resolutions to keep fit. The new ‘Goals’ feature in Google Calendar will help users find time for ‘the things that matter’. Google says that you can set a goal, for example ‘run three times a week” and Calendar will find the time for you in your schedule and also help you stick to it.

Starting today, users can connected their Google Calendar to Apple Health and Google Fit. After doing so, the activity your fitness apps record will be used to mark your goals in Google Calendar as “Done” automatically.

“If you’re setting out to achieve a goal, seeing progress can be a great motivation. Goals in Google Calendar makes finding time for activities like hitting the gym or going on more runs easy. But it hasn’t been as easy to track whether you’re reaching that goal — even if you’re using fitness tracking apps in parallel — since you still have to manually mark your goal “Done” every time,” Google explained in a blogpost.

Google says that with this integration, future goal times can be even more tailored made based on when you are most likely to complete them. If you set a goal to run at 5:30 am every other morning, but you haven’t actually been hitting your stride until 7:00 – Google Calendar will adjust accordingly. So not only can Calendar keep track of your activities and performance, it can also help you find the best time to do them.

Google had introduced its Goals API in its Google Fit app (Android) back in October 2016. Chances are that Google will be integrating more services with ‘Goals’ to Google Calendar eventually.

