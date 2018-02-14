Google brings AMP pages to Gmail: Here’s how it will work

Google has announced Gmail AMP pages, which could allow for more interactive features inside the email app, website itself. Google has announced Gmail AMP pages, which could allow for more interactive features inside the email app, website itself.

Google is bringing a developer preview of its Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) for Gmail as well. The ‘AMP for email’ will is meant to “modernize” email, says the search giant. For those who do not know, Google’s AMP Pages were designed for more publishers and meant to make pages, news articles load instantly on mobile. Google says that as AMP’s capabilities have increased, it is now “one of the best ways to build rich webpages.”

With Gmail on AMP, developers can create newer, more interactive and actionable email experiences, says the company. New tasks can be completed inside email, claims Google, which means users will not have to leave the Gmail app or website for some of these interactions. Examples of newer interactions could include the option to submit an RSVP to an event, schedule an appointment, or fill out a questionnaire right from the email message itself. Currently’s Google’s Inbox has the option for carrying out some actions inside the app and displays information in the form of cards.

However, Gmail AMP will mean more interactive experiences on the regular version of app, website. Google’s blogpost adds, “AMP for Email will also make it possible for information to easily kept up-to-date, so emails never get stale and the content is accurate when a user looks at it.”

Players Pinterest, Booking.com and Doodle are developing some of these experiences for Gmail users with AMP for Email. Google’s AMP for Email spec is available today for developers. Google plans to add support for the same in Gmail later in 2018. AMP for Email is an open spec, says the company.

