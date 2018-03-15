Google Assistant now in Hindi: Here’s how to activate and use

The Hindi Google Assistant can be accessed by setting device language to Hindi. The Hindi Google Assistant can be accessed by setting device language to Hindi.

Google Assistant is now available in Hindi, the company said in a press statement. This means people can now give voice commands in Hindi to Google Assistant to get things done. Users can also ask the Assistant to tell them about their day, find the fastest route to work or set an alarm all in Hindi. The Hindi Google Assistant can be accessed by setting device language to Hindi. The user will have to then update the Google Search app to the latest version.

To start using the Assistant, touch and hold the Home button or say ‘Ok Google’ on smartphones that support the voice assistant. Google Assistant also lets users send text messages, set reminders, or get directions using voice commands. For instance, the user can ask questions in Hindi like, ‘Sabse kareeb Punjabi restaurant kahaan hain?’ or ‘Dadar tak pahunchne mein kitna samay lagega?’ and ‘Cricket ka score kya hain?’. Google Assistant will also understand Hindi commands like ‘Kal subah mujhe saat baje jagaao’, ‘Selfie kheencho’, ‘Daddy ko SMS bhejo “5 minutes mein pahunchenge”, and more.

Google Assistant in Hindi is currently being rolled out for devices running Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above, with Android 5.0 Lollipop, iPhone (iOS 9.1 and above) as well as Android Oreo (Go edition) devices to follow soon.

“The Google Assistant is truly Indian, it’s your helpful dost that speaks our language and understands the things you care about, from finding biryani recipes, to pulling up the latest cricket score or finding directions to the nearest ATM. In order to make it even more useful to Indians over time, developers and businesses can now build Actions for the Hindi Assistant through the developer platform Actions on Google. Once an action is built, you can just say “Ok Google, talk to” and access the service or content straight through your Google Assistant,” Purvi Shah, Technical Program Manager, Assistant said in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd