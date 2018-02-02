Google Assistant Go launched on Play Store: Designed for Android Go phones

Google Assistant Go is now officially available on the Play Store, and this version of app is compatible for all Android Go smartphones. Google Assistant Go is now officially available on the Play Store, and this version of app is compatible for all Android Go smartphones.

Google Assistant Go is now officially available on the Play Store, and this version of app is compatible for all Android Go smartphones. Android Go is a program which aims to bring Android Oreo to low budget smartphones, which have the most basic specifications like say 512MB RAM or less. In India, Google has announced partnerships with Micromax and MediaTek to launch Android Go smartphones. Android Go is the internal name for Android Oreo, which has been refined for budget phones.

Google plans to make Go versions of most of its popular apps. Google Go, Google Maps Go, YouTube Go are all already on the Play Store and the Assistant is the latest to join the list of apps. These apps will be compatible only with phones running on Android Go or Android Oreo designed for budget phones. Micromax has already announced Bharat Go, which will be an Android Go phone and priced under Rs 2000 when it launches.

The Assistant Go comes with most of its features from the main app. Users will be able to rely on Google Assistant for making hands free calls, listen to music, ask for directions, send text messages, preview upcoming events as well. This version of the app will also provide updates on weather information. However, the option for setting reminders, controlling smart home devices, device actions and actions on Google is not supported on the Google Assistant for Android Go edition

Google Assistant Go only supports English language for now. Given that the Android Go version is targeted at markets like India and is supposed to be on phones for under $100, extending language support will be crucial. Google just rolled out Hindi language support for the Assistant on its regular version of the app, so hopefully it will be extended to the Go version as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd