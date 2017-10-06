Google Assistant app now on Play Store for download

Google Assistant has several new features as the company showcased at the event. Now it is also available as a separate app on the Google Play Store. Google Assistant has several new features as the company showcased at the event. Now it is also available as a separate app on the Google Play Store.

Google Assistant was the key focus of the company’s major hardware event in San Francisco, where it launched the Pixel and Pixel 2 XL smartphones. Google Assistant has several new features as the company showcased at the event. Now it is also available as a separate app on the Google Play Store. Google Assistant was already rolled out to all smartphones running Android Marshmallow and higher, and now it can be downloaded as a separate app as well.

User will now be able to activate the virtual assistant by clicking on the Google Assistant app instead of long pressing the Home button on their smartphone. The listing for Google Assistant app’s Google Play specifically mentions, “The Google Assistant app provides another way to launch the Assistant that’s already available on your phone. It allows you to quickly access your Google Assistant with one tap. You can still access your Assistant by pressing and holding down your home button or by simply saying, “Ok Google.”

Google Assistant is the company’s smart digital assistant, which can be used to carry out tasks like creating appointments, run search results, etc. Google Assistant is driven by machine learning and AI and gets smarter over time says company. In order to use Google Assistant, the user needs to be on Google Search v7.11 or higher.

Google in its blog mentioned that users will can now have control over 1,000 smart home products including August Home, Logitech Harmony, Nest with the Google Assistant. Of course for users in India, these features will have no use just yet. Google’s Home speaker series are yet to made available in the market.

The Mountain View company has also introduced hands-free Calling, reminders, and shortcuts to get easy access and manage day-to-day schedule list. Further the Assistant now has two voice options, but only for the users in the US as of now.

Google will also add capabilities to use Google Lens with the Assistant. Google Lens is similar to the earlier Google goggles apps and users can point the camera at an object to have the Assistant correctly verify it.

With the virtual assistant, the company says it will provide a conversational experience for quick help to users in what they see on the go. The Assistant in the Pixelbook will now help users send mail instantly, create a new document and more. In addition, Pixel Buds are also optimised for the Google Assistant on Android phones to enable playing music, read notifications, get directions or set a reminder. Also Pixel Buds on Pixel phones can do real-time translation via the Google Assistant.

