Google Assistant could be coming to non-Pixel phones soon: Report

Google Assistant could be coming to Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and other non-Pixel phones as well. Google Assistant could be coming to Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and other non-Pixel phones as well.

Google Assistant, the company’s voice-based digital assistant that can run a number of tasks on the Pixel smartphone, could be launching on other non-Pixel phones soon, notably the Nexus devices. It was earlier reported that Google was planning to bring the Assistant to Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P smartphones as well. It should be noted when Pixel phones were launched, Google had highlighted Assistant as one of the exclusive features for the smartphones.

A new report in Android Police has pointed out there’s a new Google app APK file (alpha v6.13) which mentions in the code about process for payment via Google Assistant. However, for those looking to quickly install the APK file, the post also warns the build is extremely unstable and can cause crashes, and results in some issues on the Pixel phone. The Google App APK also has some other new features also: For instance a page of recent search topics, and the new lite mode.

Earlier 9to5Google had reported that Google Assistant will be coming to the Nexus 5X, 6P smartphones as well. Google Home as well as Google Allo app also support the voice-assistant. In case of the Pixel, the assistant can be fired up by just long pressing on the home button.

Other reports also said Google Assistant on Pixel, Pixel XL will soon support the ability to control smart home appliances, though this feature hasn’t rolled out to all. Also it is unlikely to make its way to Pixel phones in India, given Nest powered devices aren’t available here. Nor is the Google Home.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Google Assistant is supposed to replace Google Now with a more conversational form. Google Assistant can keep a tab on a user’s reminders, appointments, even do a restaurant search for someone, or take a selfie when commanded on the Pixel smartphone. For those feeling bored, Assistant offers the option of playing trivia or games as well, and it actually works pretty well.

Also read: Google Pixel XL review: The new Android flagship in the market

The idea that Google wants to extend Assistant beyond Pixel phones is not surprising at all. Samsung is gearing up to introduce its own voice-assistant for its flagship Galaxy S8 smartphones, and it could be called Samsung Hello. At CES 2017, we also saw some new devices like with Amazon’s voice-assistant Alexa, which has so far emerged as a popular option via Amazon Echo device in countries like the US.

Interestingly another report in Korean media has hinted the LG G6, which will launch at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, could come with Google Assistant in-built as well.

Google, which is seen as the leader Artificial intelligence and machine learning, needs to make sure that its Assistant is widely available to users. So don’t be surprised if it comes to the older Nexus phones pretty soon.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd