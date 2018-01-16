Google Arts & Culture app’s Selfie match feature: Here’s how to use in India

Google Arts & Culture app’s description will now match your selfie with an actual portrait in a museum. Google Arts & Culture app’s description will now match your selfie with an actual portrait in a museum.

Google’s Arts & Culture app has a new ‘Selfie match’ feature, which has gone viral thanks to celebrities sharing their selfies matched with a portrait in a museum. The Google Arts and Culture app helps users explore museums, learn about famous artists and has details on art projects. The app has been curated by art experts from across the world. But the ‘match your selfie’ feature has gone viral as it lets users match their face with one from a museum.

A user can take a selfie in the app, and this feature then uses computer vision technology to match this picture with a portrait in a museum. So for those want to see if there is a painting somewhere that looks like them, this app is a good bet. However, Google has restricted the feature to some locations. So how can India users try out the ‘selfie matching’ feature on the Google Arts & Culture app? Here are some steps to follow.

First, download the Google Arts & Culture app on your iOS or Android app. However, do not open the app immediately after downloading. You will need to rely on VPN to access the ‘selfie matching’ feature.

Next, download a VPN app, where it is possible to switch location and choose USA as the option. In our case, this did not work with the Opera VPN app, though the Express VPN worked fine. Make sure VPN is turned on and location should be set to the USA.

Once this is done, open the Google Arts & Culture app and start scrolling down on the main feed. The ‘selfie matching’ feature should appear, provided your VPN is working. The section says ” Is your Portrait in a museum?”. Tap on Get Started and follow the instructions.

Google says that in the order to match the selfie with portraits from museums, the photo taken is sent to its servers to find comparable artworks. The company also says it will not use data from the photo for any other purpose, and will only store the photo for the time it takes to search for matches. Users will have to give this app access to the front camera in order to allow the selfies.

The Google Arts & Culture app’s description says this feature is new, experimental and relies on computer vision technology to compare the selfie with actual historical works. Google has partnered with museums across the world for this app. After you, click a selfie, it takes a couple of seconds before the match appears. Google’s app will show a percentage for the selfie and the portrait with which it matches. Be warned, the results might not always be the most appealing.

