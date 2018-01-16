Google Arts & Culture app matches your selfies to famous historical figures

Google Arts & Culture app lets users compare their selfies to a historical artwork. Google Arts & Culture app lets users compare their selfies to a historical artwork.

Google’s Arts & Culture app is over 2 years old, but suddenly there is an increase in downloads over the weekend. The app is all over the place, and for the right reason. A new feature in the Google Arts & Culture app lets users compare their selfies to a historical artwork.

Taking advantage of facial recognition technology, the app pulls from Google’s collection of artworks from museums from around the world. It’s currently trending number on both the iOS app store and Google Play Store in the US. The app uses computer-vision technology and machine learning to compare your selfie to famous historical figures.

Google says this feature is experimental, but according to early reviews, the app does a fine job in scanning your face and later match with paintings. Google Arts & Culture has collaborated with over 1,200 international museums, galleries and institutions from 70 countries to make their exhibits available for everyone online.

Over the weekend, a number of celebrities have tried the app and shared the results on Twitter.

Hey this one ain’t so bad. pic.twitter.com/er0FxZNVO8 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 13, 2018

Torn between which one I think is better likeness with the Google Arts and Culture app. pic.twitter.com/uSw8RmOip8 — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) January 13, 2018

Thanks everyone for sharing your awesome #GoogleArts #selfie matches!🤳 This mobile experiment (accessible at http://t.co/DUuzxlMKCd) is currently available in parts of the US. Stay tuned as we try to improve and expand! pic.twitter.com/FCUbYG6No8 — Google Arts&Culture (@googlearts) January 15, 2018

It’s a fun app, and free to download. Unfortunately, the app is available only in the US. Hopefully this will change soon though. We have reached out to Google and will update when we hear back.

