Google Arts & Culture app matches your selfies to famous historical figures

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 16, 2018 12:01 pm
Google’s Arts & Culture app is over 2 years old, but suddenly there is an increase in downloads over the weekend. The app is all over the place, and for the right reason. A new feature in the Google Arts & Culture app lets users compare their selfies to a historical artwork.

Taking advantage of facial recognition technology, the app pulls from Google’s collection of artworks from museums from around the world. It’s currently trending number on both the iOS app store and Google Play Store in the US. The app uses computer-vision technology and machine learning to compare your selfie to  famous historical figures.

Google says this feature is experimental, but according to early reviews, the app does a fine job in scanning your face and later match with paintings. Google Arts & Culture has collaborated with over 1,200 international museums, galleries and institutions from 70 countries to make their exhibits available for everyone online.

Over the weekend, a number of celebrities have tried the app and shared the results on Twitter.

It’s a fun app, and free to download. Unfortunately,  the app is available only in the US. Hopefully this will change soon though. We have reached out to Google and will update when we hear back.

