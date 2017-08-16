Google Allo now available on the web: Here’s how to use it

Similar to WhatsApp, Google Allo is a messaging app for Android and iPhone users. Similar to WhatsApp, Google Allo is a messaging app for Android and iPhone users.

Google has announced that its Allo app will now work on the desktop, but only if you have an Android smartphone. In February, Nick Fox, Google’s VP of Communications Products, teased a screenshot of a desktop web app for Google Allo. Back then, Fox specified that it was an early look at Allo for the desktop but hinted that it might be launched in the near future. Now after months of testing, Google Allo for the web has gone live. Unfortunately, it’s only available on Android and Chrome but Google promises iOS support is coming soon.

Here’s how to use Google Allo on the web

To use Allo on the web, you need an Android smartphone and the latest version of the app running on it. Plus, you also need to download the Chrome browser installed on the computer.

Go to allo.google.com/web on the PC.

Fire up the Allo app on the smartphone.

Open the menu and look for “Allo for web” icon.

Scan the QR code displayed on the PC.

That’s it! You can start using the Allo app on the browser.

Allo for web is here! Try it on Chrome today. Get the latest Allo build on Android before giving it a spin http://t.co/OPn6Q5hdkg pic.twitter.com/awxr9wFvoD — Amit Fulay (@amitfulay) August 15, 2017

Similar to WhatsApp, Google Allo is a messaging app for Android and iPhone users. You can chat, share photos and stickers, but the standout feature is its use of Google Assistant, the smart AI assistant. Thanks to the integration of a dedicated AI assistant, it uses smart features to quickly suggest replies so you don’t have to type out a full message. Based on your chat conversations, it also tells you the best restaurants nearby, the weather report, and more.

Other than the Allo app, Google also offers Hangouts, Duo and YouTube Chat for its users to communicate with close friends and family. All these apps from Google are available on both Android and iOS platforms.

