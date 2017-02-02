Google Allo falls off top 500 free apps on Play Store: Report

Google Allo, along with video chat app (Duo) was announced by the search giant at its annual developer conference last year. Google Allo, along with video chat app (Duo) was announced by the search giant at its annual developer conference last year.

Google Allo, the instant messaging app from the search giant power by Google Assistant, has fallen out of the top 500 free apps charts on the Play Store. Android Police quoted App Annie’s data, which reveals Google Allo app was nowhere to be found in the list as of January 31, 2017. According to the report, Allo has fallen out of the top 500 listing several times in past couple of weeks.

The site put out a chart indicating App Annie’s 90-day historical rank data for Allo on the Play Store as well. It reveals several blank spaces in the trajectory, meaning the app has fallen out of the top 540 chart more than once. Also the line for Google Allo is seen to be moving downwards in 90-day data chart.

Google Allo had a great start when it was rolled out in September. Within a week of its launch, the app was downloaded more than 5 million times on the Play Store. In fact it jumped to the number one spot on the Play Store (in the free apps listing). “Just two months ago, Allo was all the way up near position 200 on the charts – consistently – but has been basically in free-fall since the middle of December,” the report says.

Google Allo, along with video chat app (Duo) was announced by the search giant at its annual developer conference last year. Both Allo and Duo apps are designed keeping in the Indian market in mind. The advantage with Allo is that it doesn’t require an email id to sign in. To get started, one only needs a mobile number. Google Assistant for Allo was recently updated with India-specific feature such as support for Hindi.

Google Allo competes with the likes of WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger and both of these have 1 billion users each. Allo was launched with Google’s machine learning-powered Google Assistant, but that hasn’t boosted the app’s usage. So far it looks like Google’s WhatsApp challenger has failed to live up to expectations.

