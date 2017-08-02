Google ad blocker for Chrome spotted in Android developer build: Report

Google’s ad-blocking option will be present in Chrome’s ‘Site settings’ menu under sub-section ‘Ads’. Google’s ad-blocking option will be present in Chrome’s ‘Site settings’ menu under sub-section ‘Ads’.

Google is reportedly looking to add ad-blocking feature to Chrome browser on mobile and desktop next year. Now, the feature has been spotted by Caschys Blog on Canary app (Unstable) for Android. Chrome Canary build for Android is an experimental, unstable release which tests features before they’re rolled out for stable version.

Google’s ad-blocking option will be present in Chrome’s ‘Site settings’ menu under sub-section ‘Ads’. It looks like the feature will be disabled by default. It is said to “Block ads from sites that tend to show intrusive ads.”

Google has already said that even ads it sells will be blocked on websites that don’t get rid of annoying types of ads. It’s a “small number of websites that are disproportionately responsible for annoying user experiences,” Google spokeswoman Suzanne Blackburn said. Blocking annoying ads will help improve the Internet experience in the long run as the move will encourage people to click on sites and links.

Notably, a lot of sites these days do not allow visitors unless they disable their ad blockers. According to reports, Google will work with these websites to set up messages telling users to disable their blockers for the site or pay for a version of it with no ads.

The search giant is said to be taking care of the business aspect of things by enhancing user experience. For example, Google unveiled a way for websites to load faster on phones, and it is pushing companies to make their sites mobile-friendly.

