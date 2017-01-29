Gmail to block .js attachments starting February 13

Gmail blocks messages that may spread viruses, like messages that include executable files or certain links. Gmail blocks messages that may spread viruses, like messages that include executable files or certain links.

Gmail has made changes to its policy on Javascript files in attachments, one that blocks messages containing .js attachments starting February 13. Google, in a blogpost, said the company is blocking .js attachments due to security reasons. Gmail currently restricts several other file attachments as well including .exe, .msc, and .bat.

Trying to attach the .js restricted file attachment will lead users to a message that reads, “There are a number of reasons why you may see the “This message was blocked because its content presents a potential security issue” error in Gmail. Gmail blocks messages that may spread viruses, like messages that include executable files or certain links.” “For inbound mail, senders will get a bounce message explaining why the email was blocked,”said Google in a post. However, users can still share or send .js files using Google Drive, Google Cliud Storage or other similar storage services.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Google’s support page lists instances when Gmail doesn’t allow users to attach certain types of files, including their compressed forms or when found within archives. These include blocking documents with malicious macros, archives whose listed file content is password protected as well as archives whose content includes a password protected archive.

Google recently updated the Gmail app for iOS to add some new features, bringing it at par with the Android app. Gmail and Google Calendar have both gotten an update on iOS with several new features being added to both apps. The app now sports a fresh look, as well as sleeker transitions. Some of the features in the new Gmail for iOS app are: Undo Send, which is now being extended from desktop to the iOS version as well.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd