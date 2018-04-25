Gmail redesign: Here is how self-destructing messages, nudges, smart replies work

The all-new Gmail is now live, and it features a ton of new functionalities. The all-new Gmail is now live, and it features a ton of new functionalities.

The all-new Gmail is now live, and it features a ton of new functionalities with emphasis on security, collaboration and artificial intelligence. Google says more than “4 million paying businesses that use G Suite work safer, smarter and more efficiently” will be benefitted. A fresh, new look for Gmail is aimed to compete with Microsoft’s Outlook email service. The software giant said the new Gmail experience will be rolled out to businesses starting today in the G Suite Early Adopter Program (EAP) and can be turned on in the Admin console. Personal Gmail users can also try the revamped Gmail by going to Settings in the top-right and select “Try the new Gmail”.

Confidential mode and self-destructing messages

The new Confidential mode allows users to have more control over their information. Users can choose to have the email expire or inaccessible in a day, week or a month. ‘Confidential’ mode also helps reduce the risk of private information being accidentally shared with the wrong people. Messages will be further protected through a built-in Information Rights Management (IRM) controls that allow users to the option to forward, copy, download or print messages. “Confidential mode will begin to roll out to consumer Gmail users and a limited number of G Suite customers in the coming weeks”, David Thacker, VP Product Management, G Suite, wrote in a blog post.

Artificial Intelligence in email

Google is bringing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to Gmail. There’s a new feature called “nudges” that reminds users to follow up or respond to high priority emails. Users will be able to “snooze” some emails so that they get reminders to read them later. The “Smart Reply” feature, which helps users to reply to messages faster and is already present in the existing Gmail app, has been introduced to the web interface.

Google to-do list

Google is making Gmail faster and easy to use, besides focusing on its security aspect. With Google’s new Task web app, users will be able to drag-and-drop an email into Tasks to create to-dos. Tasks is also available separately for Android and iOS. Also, Google Calendar will be more accessible from your desktop inbox via a new side panel visible on the right-hand side of the screen.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd