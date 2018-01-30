From emoji to livestreams, Twitter gears up for ‘Auto Expo 2018’

As part of the collaboration, Twitter will host a special #BlueRoom pop-up show onsite, livestream highlights from the event and make available a custom “Auto Expo” emoji for fans. (Image Source: Twitter/Auto Expo 2018) As part of the collaboration, Twitter will host a special #BlueRoom pop-up show onsite, livestream highlights from the event and make available a custom “Auto Expo” emoji for fans. (Image Source: Twitter/Auto Expo 2018)

Twitter on Tuesday announced a collaboration with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) to launch several features for the upcoming “Auto Expo-The Motor Show 2018,” including the first-ever emoji for an automotive show in Asia. As part of the collaboration, Twitter will host a special #BlueRoom pop-up show onsite, livestream highlights from the event and make available a custom “Auto Expo” emoji for fans.

“Twitter is where people come to see what’s happening in India and the world. We’re excited to partner SIAM on the Auto Expo, to bring car enthusiasts with the opportunity to follow all the fast and furious car launch action in real-time,” Taranjeet Singh, Country Director, Twitter India, said in a statement.

The “Auto Expo” emoji is available from Tuesday till February 28.

The special Twitter emoji will appear when users include the following hashtags in their tweets – #AETMS, #AETMS18, #AUTOEXPO18, #AUTOEXPO2018, #BTNR and #AECompShow18. In addition, several automotive brands engage with their audiences on Twitter. Hero Moto Corp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki will livestream their brands at the Auto Expo on Twitter.

“Tata Motors (@TataMotors) will also feature live Q&A interaction with artistes rock band @Parikarma and guitarist Dhruv (@mrdhruvv), a live performance onsite and video highlights on Twitter,” the micro-blogging platform said. In addition, Kia (@KiaMotorsIn) will launch their presence in India with a Direct Message (DM) automation feature on Twitter.

“This edition of the Auto Expo will feature a branded custom Twitter emoji, which has been created for the first time for any motor show in Asia and will be available to all users across the globe using the Auto Expo hashtag in their tweets,” said Sugato Sen, Deputy Director General, SIAM. The “Auto Expo-The Motor Show 2018” is scheduled to be held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from February 9-14.

More than 100 companies are expected to participate in the event.

