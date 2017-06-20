Forget your flip-flops: Nakefit’s stick-on soles want to change the game

Nakefit’s stick-on soles are waterproof and comes with protective slip-on adhesive pad for your feet. Nakefit’s stick-on soles are waterproof and comes with protective slip-on adhesive pad for your feet.

Hate wearing sandals on the beach? After all, they only end up with lots of sand, and you can’t really run on the beach with those, well run with confidence at least. Plus there’s a chance you will break those very easily. Well, there might a solution for beach lovers in the form of a new style of ‘stick-on’ soles from a Kickstarter project called Nakefit.

Nakefit’s stick-on soles are waterproof and comes with protective slip-on adhesive pad for your feet. The idea started by a firm called Sabato Alterio, and they are currently looking for funding on Kickstarter. And clearly the idea of selling hypoallergenic stick-on pads, which give you the freedom to walk without worrying about breaking your sandals, seems to be popular. While the original goal for Sabato Alterio was €20,000, the company managed to raise nearly 10 times that amount with €209,545 being pledged to this crazy idea.

So what is Nakefit? These are hypoallergenic soles, and you can just stick these onto your feet. A stick-on sole, where you don’t need the actual shoe or sandal to protect your feet. Nakefit will come in black, pink, and light blue colour variants, so they won’t spoil the buzz of your beach outfit either.

The company is claiming these Nakefit are anti-slip so they won’t just slide off your feet, and yes these are waterproof, which is another important quality for soles you want to wear to the beach or to the pool. Nakefit is also supposed to be protective and won’t cut easily, which is an important factor, if you consider how dangerous it can be to walk around beaches or roads with just a pair of flimsy soles for protection.

The company is touting Nakefit as a replacement for flip flops or slippers. Nakefit has been designed in Italy. “We invented Nakefit to keep your feet effectively protected and at the same time support all of the amazing things it can already do,” Nakefit’s website reads.

Nakefit is also easy to peel off for anyone wondering whether it will be painful to remove these soles stuck to their feet. Nakefit is claiming to be suitable for walking on the street as well, thanks to the anti-cutting features, walking on beach, or going into the swimming pool. “Nakefit saves the feet of your children from verrucas and dangerous slips.” Oh and anti-slipping mean you shouldn’t have too much trouble with these while you run around the pool, though if you are a clumsy person, the soles might not do much to protect.

Nakefir is offering various men, women and baby packs for those who pledge a certain amount. For example, €30 or more will get 1 baby pack of Nakefit, which contains 10 pairs of the slip-ons. The estimated delivery time is July, 2017.

