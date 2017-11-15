Firefox Quantum browser is here and promises to be much faster

Firefox Quantum, the new browser from Mozilla is here and this claims to be a lot faster Firefox Quantum, the new browser from Mozilla is here and this claims to be a lot faster

Firefox Quantum, the new browser from Mozilla is here and this claims to be a lot faster and promises to use less memory compared to previous versions. In a blogpost, Firefox says the new browser is two times faster and users 30 per cent less memory than rival Google Chrome.

Firefox is part of Mozilla, which is a non-profit group, and according to the company, the new browser took them over a year to make. The blogpost says, “In fact, almost 75% of the Firefox code was impacted all to give you a browser that is fast, intuitive and modern on all of your devices.”

New features in the Firefox Quantum are a unified search bar to help users find what they are looking for, the navigation icons are now on the left, and personal items like downloads, history, screenshots are now on the far right. Users can download the new Firefox Quantum on their PC or Mac and then start importing bookmarks, history and other items from a different browser if they want to make this their default browser.

Firefox says they fixed nearly 1,190 software bugs in order to improve user experience and over 700 authors have contributed code to Firefox since the August 6, 2016 release. The new Firefox Quantum also has seven new animations which are stop-reload, Pocket expansion, bookmarking burst, Pocket library drop, bookmarking library drop, downloading and pin to overflow.

Firefox is an independent browser, but it has lost market share to Google’s Chrome which is currently the world’s most popular desktop browser and also dominates on mobile. Now the company has gone for a complete overhaul of its key product, offering a much faster, efficient product. Whether this will be good enough to beat Chrome remains to be seen.

