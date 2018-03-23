Files Go app updated with faster search, file deletion from Google Photos

Files Go app users can also remove photos and videos that have been backed up in Google Photos. Files Go app users can also remove photos and videos that have been backed up in Google Photos.

Google has updated its Files Go app with three new features, aimed at enabling faster files search as well as removal of backed up photos and videos. Files Go app has specifically been designed for Android Go devices, though it can be downloaded on smartphones running Android 5.0 Lollipop and above as well. The app helps users free up space, find files quickly and share them offline.

Files Go app’s new file search will allow users to search for files on their phone just like they search on the Internet. This means, users will be able to access instant results, search history, autocomplete and filters as well as file management. The features also works offline. To find files on smartphone, open Files tab and tap on the search icon.

Google Files Go users can now see the location of duplicate files before deleting them. The app already enables removing duplicate files, which helps in freeing up space on phone. With the latest update, Google’s Files Go users can long press on the thumbnail of the duplicate files that the app suggests for removal and tap on the ‘i’ icon to see the location of files.

Finally, Files Go app users can also remove photos and videos that have been backed up in Google Photos. The app automatically detects and suggests backed up media files for deletion. Files Go will show up a prompt requesting to delete photos and videos to free up more space.

Google Files Go app: How to delete WhatsApp ‘Good morning’ messages and more

Google Files is a great app to get rid of unwanted WhatsApp Good Morning photos and videos that take up space on smartphones. Files Go essentially shows up files that can be deleted like unused apps, temporary app files to delete, downloaded files, large files, photos, as well as media from ShareIt and WhatsApp etc.

