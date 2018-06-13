FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia: Top five apps to stay updated with live streaming, scores and highlights

FIFA World Cup kicks off tomorrow, here is a list of apps that you can download and get latest updates about your favourite team FIFA World Cup kicks off tomorrow, here is a list of apps that you can download and get latest updates about your favourite team

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will kick off on June 14 and football fans are pinning their eyes towards Russia for the big event. The biggest football tournament will witness 32 national teams compete for the world title. There are a host of apps available on iOS and Android platforms that will keep users updated with live scores, latest news, interviews and more. If you are among those die-hard soccer fans who want to stay updated with all the action on the ground, here is a list some of the best apps that you can check-

2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia official app will offer comprehensive news updates, scores and other information about players and teams as well. You can select your favourite team for the 2018 World Cup and get real-time notifications when the game kicks in. You can also read profiles of each player, and check for the start times for upcoming matches.

Sony LIV

Sony LIV, the popular ‘Video-On-Demand’ platform, will offer unlimited streaming of FIFA World Cup 2018. Users can live stream matches and know about the latest scores, updates and video highlights as well. The app is available for free but similar to ESPN it contains ads.

Also Read- FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia: How to ask Siri and Google Assistant for live football scores and related information

JioTV

The popular telecom network service, Reliance Jio will also offer users to stream FIFA World Cup 2018 live on JioTV app. Jio users can stream the content for free. The JioTV will host a live broadcast of the massive soccer tournament from June 14 till July 15. The app also offers setting reminder and stay updated about the upcoming program and browse content in the mini view. JioTV will also broadcast India-Afghanistan Test that will commence at 9:30 from June 15.

These freemium apps will help to stay updated with all the action happening on the FIFA World Cup ground in Russia These freemium apps will help to stay updated with all the action happening on the FIFA World Cup ground in Russia

ESPN

ESPN the popular network in the US has created a dedicated app for FIFA World Cup to help football fans keep tab of live scores, standings and more. With the app offering constant coverage on the major sport, ESPN also brings articles wrote by ESPN writers. The app is available for free both on iOS and Android platform, however, it does include ads.

Onefootball Soccer News

Onefootball is the best hub to check for everything that you want to know about football. The app gives you updates about the latest happenings in the soccer world. It provides live scores, highlights, live commentary, recap etc. Onefootball is a freemium app that comes with a simple UI and features to help you choose the team or player you want to follow.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd