Facebook’s Snooze button will let you mute people, groups and Pages for 30 days

Facebook has introduced a new ‘Snooze’ button for its platform that will help users temporarily unfollow a person, Page or group for 30 days. The Snooze option is present in the top-right drop-down menu of a post. Once users select Snooze, they’ll not see content from those a person or Pages or group in their News Feed for 30 days. People can reverse snooze at any time.

“One of our core News Feed values is giving people more control. Over the next week, we’re launching Snooze, which will give you the option to temporarily unfollow a person, Page or group for 30 days,” said Shruthi Muraleedharan, Product Manager at Facebook in a company blog post.

Remember, Snooze does not unfollow or unfriend permanently, instead users will stop seeing someone’s posts for a month. Most importantly, Facebook will not notify people, Groups, Pages that a user chooses to snooze. People will get a notifications before the Snooze period is about to end.

Facebook’s Snooze feature is likely to help people better tailor their News Feed. Snooze is a good option when it comes to yaking a break from certain friends on Facebook without actually unfollowing or unfriending them.

“Seeing too many photos of your uncle’s new cat? Is your friend tempting you with endless photos of ramen on her Japan trip? It turns out, you’re not alone. We’ve heard from people that they want more options to determine what they see in News Feed and when they see it,” Muraleedharan added. Alongwith Snooze, Facebook offers controls such as Unfollow, Hide, Report and See First.

