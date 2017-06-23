Facebook’s Profile Picture Guard for India: Here’s what it does, and how to use

Facebook Profile Picture Guard is a new tool from the company, designed specifically for the Indian market. Facebook Profile Picture Guard is a new tool from the company, designed specifically for the Indian market.

Facebook Profile Picture Guard is a new tool from the company, designed specifically for the Indian market. Profile picture theft is a serious problem in the Indian market, and Facebook, which has over 200 million users in India has decided to do something about it. In the blogpost, Facebook confirmed it is launching this new pilot tool, which will give Indian users control over their Profile picture.

Users will be able to control who can download and share their profile pictures. Facebook says it will expand this tool to other countries, based on what they learn from India. Facebook’s post also says they’ve heard from safety organisations in India that the reason why women don’t share their profile picture online is because they are worried it will be misused by others on the internet.

Facebook says it has developed this tool in partnership with Centre for Social Research, Learning Links Foundation, Breakthrough and Youth Ki Awaaz. So how does the Facebook Profile Picture Guard work, and how can you use it?

First up, refresh your News Feed on the mobile app of Facebook, and you’ll see a message you to activate the new feature. Just click next on the steps, and hit next. Once you’ve activated the Profile Picture Guard, and hit save, the blue shield will appear around your picture on Facebook.

The other way is to tap on your Profile Picture in the app, and see if the Profile Picture Guard option has been rolled out for you. If you see it as one of the options in the list, then activate it, and once again the blue shield will appear all around it. Facebook’s tool is just rolling out, so it won’t be visible for all users just yet.

Facebook says others won’t be able to download, share or send your profile picture in a message on Facebook once this method is activated. However, we were still able to take screenshots for a profile that had the blue shield on, so yes this is a complete solution just yet. “Where possible, we’ll prevent others from taking a screenshot of your profile picture on Facebook, which is currently available only on Android devices,” says Facebook.

Facebook adds, “Based on preliminary tests, we’ve learned that when someone adds an extra design layer to their profile picture, other people are at least 75% less likely to copy that picture. While protecting your Facebook profile picture might not always be an option, if you do find someone has taken your picture and used it to create a new profile, you can always report that person to Facebook. Additionally in the privacy settings of your profile picture, you can always set it to just Friends, or a list of custom friends rather than keep it public.

