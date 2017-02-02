Facebook’s new ‘Discover people’ feature: Helpful or creepy?

Facebook has rolled out a new ‘Discover people’ feature that lets you add new friends based on a few common factors. Facebook has rolled out a new ‘Discover people’ feature that lets you add new friends based on a few common factors.

Facebook has rolled out a new ‘Discover people’ feature that lets you add new friends based on a few common factors. The feature will show users profile of people who are going to the same event, live in the same town or work in the same organisation. The whole point of introducing such a feature is connecting with new people. Of course, some might think this is a bit too much prodding from the social network.

Facebook’s ‘Discover people’ feature can be found in the Settings tab of the app. Once you click on the option, you’ll see a list of upcoming Events and Groups. Down below is an option to discover people living in the same town as yours and colleagues at your organisation. Using the feature requires you to ‘Introduce Yourself’ that includes adding a bio and featured photos.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

The information you put in ‘Introduce Yourself’ profile will be visible to all users in the same Groups, people going to same Events, as well as the same town and working in the same place. As far as your Facebook profile goes, only the information that you’ve made public will be accessible by these people.

According to a report in TechCrunch, the feature went live in New Zealand at the end of the year, but only as a limited test. Now, it has started to roll out for all users on Android and iOS. The site quoted a Facebook spokesperson who said, “Too often, it’s hard to learn more about people around you, whether it is upon starting a new job, joining a new group, deciding if you want to attend an event, or moving to a new place.” The feature is supposed to make all of that simpler.

Read: Facebook has nearly 1.9 billion monthly users, and video is its big focus

Facebook revealed it has 1.86 billion monthly active users and videos will be its next big focus. But the ‘Discover Friends’ feature will once again raise questions about the ‘creepy levels’ of Facebook. For people who like to maintain a closed group or circle on Facebook, this won’t come as good news. It could mean that every time you mark ‘Interested’ to ‘Going’ to a public event on Facebook, the chances of getting requests from that stranger in your office might just go up.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd