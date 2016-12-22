Facebook’s ‘Find Wi-Fi’ feature will show free public WiFi hotspots nearby

Facebook’s new ‘Find Wi-Fi’ feature lists places such as companies, malls and cafes nearby with free or public Wi-Fi. Facebook’s new ‘Find Wi-Fi’ feature lists places such as companies, malls and cafes nearby with free or public Wi-Fi.

Facebook has rolled out a new feature for iOS that automatically detects places with free or public Wi-Fi and lists them on the app. The new feature is called ‘Find Wi-Fi’ present in Settings tab in Facebook app. The feature requires you to switch on your location action to ‘Always’. “Find Wi-Fi will turn on Location History. This allows Facebook to build history of precise locations received through your device. You can see or delete this information in your Activity Log.”

Facebook’s new ‘Find Wi-Fi’ feature lists places such as companies, malls and cafes nearby with free or public Wi-Fi. If you’re not in range, clicking on one of the places will show you options to open page and get directions. Clicking on Open Page will take you to the Facebook profile page of that particular company or restaurant. It also shows specific details such as the time till which the cafe or restaurant will be open.

According to earlier reports, Facebook was testing the ‘Find Wi-Fi’ feature last month in select countries. Now it looks like the feature has been finally rolled out for iOS users in India as well.

Facebook’s ‘Find Wi-Fi’ feature is aimed at users who do not always have access to data or reliable Internet connection. It will help Facebook users stay connected at all times, especially when they’re outside. ‘Find Wi-Fi’ feature is a small part of Facebook’s larger plan to connect everyone to the Internet. Facebook designed its solar-powered plane Aquila to beam free Internet to remote parts of the world. However, the plane crash-landed earlier this year because of strong winds that rendered its autopilot system confused.

