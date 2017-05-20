Facebook will let US users order food directly from app, website

Facebook has started rolling the new feature to select users in the U.S. Facebook has started rolling the new feature to select users in the U.S.

Facebook is rolling out new option “Order Food” to a select users in the U.S. which will let them order food directly from its app, without having to open the restaurants’s dedicated app or website.

Represented by a hamburger icon, the option lets Facebook users place food pickup and delivery orders from restaurants using Delivery.com or Slice, TechCrunch reported on Friday.

In October last year, the social media giant announced a deal with online ordering businesses Delivery.com and Slice. The new roll out is the expansion of the tie-up. Facebook has been bullish in market and is on track to hit two billion active monthly users this year. The company owns the world’s most popular apps: WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

Facebook has introduced a number of features that have been killing the need of separate apps. It has launched features, including weather, a networking section called “discover people”, a travel section called “city guides”, government info via “town hall”, an online jobs board, fundraisers, instant games and more.

Facebook confirmed that the “Order Food” functionality is related to the October news of Slice and Delivery.com food ordering functionality via restaurants’ Facebook Pages.

The social networking giant is also testing a new feature to increase user engagement between Facebook family of apps – Instagram, Facebook, and Facebook Messenger.

The cross-app notification feature appears to be popping for some select Facebook for iOS app users. The feature was first spotted by a Social Media analyst, and Facebook also confirmed about the feature in testing.

