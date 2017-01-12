Facebook users can now go live from desktop

Facebook has also rolled out a “Live Contributor” role in Pages Facebook has also rolled out a “Live Contributor” role in Pages

To give publishers additional control and flexibility over their broadcasts, Facebook has rolled out a feature enabling users to go live through a web browser to Pages.

“A variety of broadcast types – like daily vlogs – benefit from an easy, stable camera setup, and bringing Live to laptops and desktops will make this style of broadcasting easier,” an official statement said on Wednesday.

The social networking giant also rolled out a “Live Contributor” role in Pages, allowing admins to designate specific individuals to go live on behalf of a Page.

“This gives contributors the flexibility to stream great live content from a mobile device on behalf of a Page whenever it happens, while allowing the Page admin to maintain security and control over their Page,” Facebook explained.

To better understand how their content performs, Facebook is rolling out video metrics in coming weeks to give insights to celebrities, journalists and politicians.

Available for profiles with 5,000 or more followers, these metrics will include total minutes viewed, total number of views, and total engagement — reactions, comments and shares. It will also display aggregate information over seven, 30 and 60-day periods.

Video insights for profiles will also be available in the Mentions app over the coming weeks. Facebook is also rolling out an update that lets users highlight a comment by pinning it to their video.

For users who want to share the link of their live videos, Facebook rolled out a permalink that directs people to a Page’s video content.

Facebook recently introduced a series of crossposting features to help publishers reach audiences across different Pages.

However, in the latest update, Facebook has extended the capabilities, allowing a publisher to post the recorded video to multiple Pages at the same time.