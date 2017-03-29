Facebook unveils new in-app camera, Direct feature; rolls out Stories for everyone

Facebook is making camera the primary focus in its smartphone app with the launch of its new in-app camera. Facebook is making camera the primary focus in its smartphone app with the launch of its new in-app camera.

Facebook is making camera the primary focus in its smartphone app with the launch of its new in-app camera. The social media giant has rolled out Facebook Stories for everyone and a new Direct feature as well.

Facebook app for iOS and Android will now have a camera icon on the top left starting this week, one that will allow users to take pictures or videos and superimpose them with masks, filters and frames. Users can also swipe right from the NewsFeed to launch camera app.

Facebook’s new camera app is heavily inspired from Snapchat’s camera, which offers filters and masks for both front and rear camera.

“Reactive effects let you interact with dynamic objects — like falling snow — and style effects apply an artistic filter to your video in real time, letting you turn your everyday selfie into a Picasso-style work of art,” Facebook said in a blog post.

Facebook has partnered with brands to create masks for upcoming movies such as Alien: Covenant, Despicable Me 3, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Power Rangers, and Smurfs: The Lost Village and Wonder Woman. Plus, Facebook’s camera app will feature guest art from visual artists like Douglas Coupland and Hattie Stewart.

Facebook Stories

Facebook Stories is now rolling out for everyone. Facebook app, just like Instagram, will now have small round circles on top of NewsFeed with user’s profile photos for Stories. Facebook Stories will let users share multiple photos and videos, which disappear in 24 hours. Facebook Stories won’t appear on a user’s Timeline or News Feed unless they post them there, too.

Just tap on “Your Story” icon in the Stories bar at the top of News Feed to add a new Story.

Facebook Direct

Facebook Direct will allow users to share individual photos and videos with specific friends for a limited time. Users can send a photo or a video to a friend who’ll only be able to view it once and replay it or reply. “Once the conversation on the photo or video ends, the content is no longer visible in Direct,” Facebook’s blog post reads.

Facebook will keep updating filters and masks for users.

