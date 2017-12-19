Facebook Transparency report: Indian govt’s data requests rose in first half of 2017

Facebook’s annual transparency report for 2017 is now out and the Indian government’s request for data were up significantly. (Source: Reuters) Facebook’s annual transparency report for 2017 is now out and the Indian government’s request for data were up significantly. (Source: Reuters)

Facebook’s annual transparency report for 2017 is out and the Indian government’s request for data, user accounts were up by a significant margin. Facebook has shared the transparency report for the period of January to June 2017. According to the data shared, the Indian government made 9,853 data requests in total to the social media giant during the period.

Compared to the first half of 2016, where the number of requests stood at 6,324, this is nearly a 55 per cent jump for 2017. In the second half of 2016, which is July to December period, India’s data requests stood at 7,289, which shows the number has been steadily increasing. If one looks at the entire data shared in Facebook’s Transparency report, India is number two in the list after the United States when it comes to the volume of requests.

The US government requested made 32,716 user data requests and asked for access to 52,280 accounts. The United Kingdom was number three in the list with 6,845 user data requests and asking for access to 8,167 user accounts. Keep in mind that when it comes to the sheer market size, India is the number two market for Facebook, with over 201 million users in the country.

When it comes to the kind of requests shared by the government, Facebook says that over 9,690 requests were regarding legal process with the government and these asked for access to 13,490 user accounts. Facebook says it complied with 54.30 per cent of these particular legal process requests. The Indian government, agencies also made 163 emergency data requests and asked for access to 262 user data accounts under this category. Facebook complied with 36 % of the requests.

In total, the number of requests stood at 9,853 with the government asking for access to 13,752 user accounts and Facebook complying with 54% of these requests, which means that it handed over data in a majority of the requests.

Facebook’s Transparency report 2017: Over 9,690 requests were regarding legal process with the government and they asked for access to 13,490 user accounts. (Source: Facebook) Facebook’s Transparency report 2017: Over 9,690 requests were regarding legal process with the government and they asked for access to 13,490 user accounts. (Source: Facebook)

Facebook also received preservation requests, which ask that certain account records be saved, especially for matters of official criminal investigations for 90 days pending the receipt of the formal legal process. Facebook said it got 1,166 preservation requests with 1,629 user accounts requested.

When it came to content restrictions, these requests were made to Facebook from law enforcement agencies and the India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) within the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Facebook says majority of the content was in violation of local laws of defamation and content violating religion and hate speech laws. Facebook says it restricted 1,228 pieces of content in response to the request.

Facebook’s Transparency report for 2017 also includes disruptions affecting access to Facebook products and services in India that took place and say there were 21 in total. This year has seen disruptions to WhatsApp, which is one of the biggest and most popular apps in the Indian market.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd