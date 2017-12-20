Facebook to notify people when their photo is uploaded: Here’s how it works

Facebook will soon unveil on/off switch that will let users control features that use facial recognition technology. Facebook will soon unveil on/off switch that will let users control features that use facial recognition technology.

Facebook users will now be notified when their photo has been uploaded by someone else, even if they’re not tagged. The new feature called Photo Review uses facial recognition technology to identify people’s photos on Facebook. Going further users can choose to tag themself in photo, remain untagged, or report it to Facebook. Facebook Photo Review essentially gives user more control over their photos on the platform.

Facebook will also notify users when they appear in someone’s else’s profile picture. According to the company, this is being done to “prevent people from impersonating others on Facebook”. For visually imparired peple, Facebook will read what what’s in a photo along with names of untagged users.

For other photos, users won’t get a notification if they are not in the audience. This means, users won’t be notified unless the uploader sets privacy settings for that particular photo to ‘Everyone’. Another condition is that you must have mutual friends to see photo suggestions. In case of profile photos, mutual friends are not needed.

“We want people to feel confident when they post pictures of themselves on Facebook so we’ll soon begin using face recognition technology to let people know when someone else uploads a photo of them as their profile picture,” said Joaquin Quiñonero Candela, Director, Applied Machine Learning in a Facebook blog post.

How to switch on/off facial recognition technology

Now Photo Review option will be turned on by default if you have set ‘Tag suggestions’ to no one. The tag suggestions feature appear in ‘Timeline and tagging’ tab of Account settings on Facebook. Once changed to ‘Friends’, the Photo Review will also be turned on.

Facebook will soon unveil on/off switch that will let users control features that use facial recognition technology. “Do you want Facebook to be able to recognise you in photos and videos?” the setting reads. You can choose ‘Yes’ to use the feature or simply select ‘No’ to turn if off. Remember, tag suggestions need to be set to ‘Friends’ for Photo Review to work.

How it works

Facebook says the facial recognition technology works by analysing the pixels in photos user is already tagged in. A string of numbers or tempelate is then generated to compare with photos and videos that are uploaded to Facebook’s systems.

Facebook’s Photo Review feature will roll out in a few weeks, except in Canada and EU where privacy laws prohibits use of facial recognition technology.

