Facebook to bring ads to videos, will split revenue with publishers: Report

If you find the mid-video advertisements on YouTube irritating, now you can expect the same when watching videos on Facebook. Recode reports that industry sources have revealed Facebook plans to start a new ‘mid-roll’ ad format, which will allow video publishers to insert ads in the clips after 20 seconds in the video, in-turn making money for itself and the video makers.

Facebook plans to keep 45 per cent of the ad revenue generated by this new service, giving video publishers just a little more than half of the revenue shares. According to Recode, this is the exact same revenue split offered by YouTube to its uploaders.

Facebook is already making money by showing advertisements and sponsored content for which it gets paid by companies/users. Facebook has been pushing videos uploaded on the website on its users for sometime now, and claims that 100 million hours of videos are watched by its users every day.

Until now, publishers have seen no ad revenue being generated for their video content. This move shows the direction Facebook plans to move ahead with, giving more importance to video content, which is considered to be the future of information consumption.

Facebook has been allowing publishers to create videos that are sponsored by advertisers, but has been restricted to a just a few well known publishers like Buzzfeed.

The social networking giant currently autoplays videos on its ‘Timeline’ page, and considers even three seconds of the video running as a ‘video view’. This will, however, change with advertisements rolling out. The report suggests with the new mid-roll format, the ad will show up only after 20 seconds of the video, and only on videos that are 90 seconds minimum.

