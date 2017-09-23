Facebook testing WhatsApp shortcut button in its Android app

Notably, the WhatsApp button appears to be similar to the Instagram button that’s already available for users in the Facebook app. Notably, the WhatsApp button appears to be similar to the Instagram button that’s already available for users in the Facebook app.

Facebook might be testing a new dedicating button for WhatsApp in its core app on Android, according to a report in TheNextWeb. The button will let users open WhatsApp without leaving the Facebook app. The website has put out screenshots of WhatsApp button, which appeared for a user when he changed language settings in Facebook to Danish. This suggests that the social media giant is currently testing the feature for a small group of users in Denmark.

The new WhatsAppp shortcut button apparently appears in the menu. “If you happen to be one of the users in the control group, it should appear at the top, right under your name. But chances are not everyone will be able to see it yet,” the report read. It looks like Facebook is testing the feature only for Android users as of now. But it could soon make its way into iOS as well. It is unclear if it will be rolled out for everyone.

Notably, the WhatsApp button appears to be similar to the Instagram button that’s already available for users in the Facebook app. People who’ve synced their Instagram accounts with Facebook can click on Instagram option or their Instagram profile in Facebook app to open their Instagram profile.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has over 1.3 billion monthly users worldwide, while Facebook crossed two billion global users in June. The latest move is aimed at making WhatsApp more prominent on Facebook and allow users to seamlessly switch between the two apps.

