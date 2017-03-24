Facebook testing new text bubbles for comment threads

Facebook is testing a new feature for its app that replaces flat line format for comments thread with Messenger like text bubbles. (Source: chrisZsnow and Matt Navarra/Twitter) Facebook is testing a new feature for its app that replaces flat line format for comments thread with Messenger like text bubbles. (Source: chrisZsnow and Matt Navarra/Twitter)

Facebook is testing a new feature for its app that replaces flat line format for comments thread with Messenger like text bubbles. The social media giant is running the test for a small group iOS users, and it is unclear if the feature will be rolled out for everyone eventually. BuzzFeed News quoted a Facebook spokesperson, who said, “We are always working to make Facebook a more visual and engaging place to have conversations. So we’re testing multiple design updates in News Feed, including a more conversational way to comment on posts.”

The Next Web’s Matt Navarra posted a screenshot of the new messaging bubbles on Twitter, revealing Facebook’s new text bubbles in comments thread. Names of people who’ve left comments appear inside the bubble in bold. Further, Twitter user who goes by the handle @chrisZsnow posted a screenshot of the new feature as well. However, chrisZsnow is seeing a slightly different format, where names of users who’ve posted comments appear on top of individual bubbles. Clearly, Facebook is playing around with multiple formats before it decides on one.

Facebook testing a messaging-like format for comments? H/T @Herbie Current format vs New design

<————vs————> pic.twitter.com/giirtKKHgv — Matt Navarra ⭐️ (@MattNavarra) March 20, 2017

With message bubbles, Facebook is trying to make comments more engaging and prominent. The platform already has more than 1.8 billion users globally, and the social media giant is actively testing new features to make its platform more engaging. Inspired form Snapchat Stories, Facebook rolled out Stories feature for its core app for users in Ireland, Chile, Greece and Vietnam. Stories, which allows users to post disappearing videos and photos, is available for Instagram as well.

Hey @facebook why do comments look like this on my phone? pic.twitter.com/2zXQxQKXF5 — chrisZsnow (@chrisZsnow) March 19, 2017

Facebook Stories look exactly like Instagram Stories with little circular profile photo of the user and their friends appearing on top of the News Feed. Facebook Stories will have a blue ring around profile photos of users who post a new story. Just like Instagram Stories, media posted in Facebook Stories will also disappear in 24 hours.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd