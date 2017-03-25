Facebook testing GIF button for comments section: Report

Just like Facebook Messenger’s GIF button, Facebook users will be able to search for specific GIFs or trending ones from GIF libraries to post in comments section. Just like Facebook Messenger’s GIF button, Facebook users will be able to search for specific GIFs or trending ones from GIF libraries to post in comments section.

Facebook will start testing a GIF button for its comments section that will allow users to post GIFs as comments from popular libraries such as Tenor and Giphy. In a statement to TechCrunch, Facebook has confirmed it will roll out the button as a test to limited users next week. Facebook users will be able to search for specific GIFs or trending ones from GIF libraries to post in comments section.

“Everyone loves a good GIF and we know that people want to be able to use them in comments. So we’re about to start testing the ability to add GIFs to comments and we’ll share more when we can, but for now we repeat that this is just a test,” Facebook said in a statement to TechCrunch.

The GIF button is only being rolled out as a test for limited users for now. The feature could be made available to everyone depending on its acceptance and popularity during the testing period. GIF button for comments could pave way for a new GIF button for NewsFeed as well. However, looks like Facebook is focused on making the comments section interactive as of now.

According to a report in BuzzFeed News, Facebook is testing to replace line text format for comments with text bubbles. The features was spotted by a small number of iOS users, suggesting Facebook is testing this feature as well. Some of these users posted screenshots of the new text bubbles and it seems like the social media giant is playing around with multiple formats for text bubbles.

Facebook, which already has 1.8 billion users globally, is rapidly making changes to its core app as well as Messenger to make the platforms more interactive and engaging. Apart from Snapchat-styles Stories for both Facebook and Messenger app, the social media company rolled out message reactions and Mentions for Messenger.

