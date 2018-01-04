Facebook testing feature to let users post Instagram Stories as WhatsApp Status

Instagarm Stories shared as WhatsApp Status will become encrypted and disappear after 24 hours. Instagarm Stories shared as WhatsApp Status will become encrypted and disappear after 24 hours.

Facebook is testing a new feature that will let users post their Instagram Stories directly on WhatsApp as a Status. The feature is currently being tested with a small number of users, with a wider rollout expected soon. “We are always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and make it easier to share any moment with the people who matter to you,” a Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Instagarm Stories shared as WhatsApp Status will become encrypted and disappear after 24 hours. People can post photos, videos and GIFs as Stories. The feature was spotted by Instagram users in Brazil, one of the places where Facebook seems to be testing the ability to share Instagarm Stories as a WhatsApp Status.

Facebook is said to add a new option on the Instagram sharing screen, letting users share Stories directly to WhatsApp. However, people will have to hit ‘Send’ in WhatsApp to post Stories as Status with friends. WhatsApp Status taken from Instagram Stories will have a small Instagram icon at the bottom.

To recall, Facebook recently rolled out the ability to post Instagram Stories directly on Facebook as Facebook Stories. The feature was first tested in Portugal. The option saves a user the trouble of uploading Stories on each platform separately. However, remember that only Stories posted on Instagram can be shared on Facebook or WhatsApp and not vice-versa.

Of course. the move is aimed at making it easier for people to share photos, videos etc on multiple platforms simultaneously. The feature is expected to boost user engagement on both Instagram and WhatsApp, which boast of close to 300 million daily active users each on Stories and Status respectively.

