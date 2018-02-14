Facebook Stories can now be edited on desktop: Report

Facebook has unveiled a new photo editing feature that offers several tools to add text to Stories, colour filters, and stickers among others. Facebook has unveiled a new photo editing feature that offers several tools to add text to Stories, colour filters, and stickers among others.

Facebook has rolled out the ability to edit Stories on desktop. The social media giant has unveiled a new photo editing feature that offers several tools to add text to Stories, colour filters, and stickers among others. A new ‘Edit Photo’ button has been added in the right bottom corner to enable editing on desktop. Users can choose between different fonts and colour styles to use in their Stories.

Though Facebook Stories is not as popular as Stories on Instagram and WhatsApp, it does not look like the company has plans on giving up on the feature. Launched in early 2017, Stories lets users post photos, videos and GIFs on the platform that disappear after 24 hours. The feature is available for Facebook Messenger as well.

Stories is also used by brands, event promoters and advertisers to manage their Facebook presence. According to a report in Digiday, Facebook is building an augmented reality (AR) team in London to help it pitch sponsored AR filters to advertisers. Facebook users will be able to upload photos or videos, or shoot them with their webcam to post from desktop.

Meanwhile, Facebook is reportedly testing a new feature that will let users post their Instagram Stories directly on WhatsApp as a Status. Instagarm Stories shared as WhatsApp Status will become encrypted and disappear after 24 hours. The feature is currently being tested with a small number of users, with a wider rollout expected soon. The move is aimed at making it easier for people to share photos, videos etc on multiple platforms simultaneously.

