Facebook Stories rolled out for more regions globally

Facebook has reportedly started rolling out Stories, a feature similar to Instagram Stories, for its users in Chile, Greece and Vietnam. Facebook has confirmed the availability of the new feature for its app to TechCrunch. Of course, Facebook Stories is a rip-off of Snapchat Stories, one that features photos that disappear in 24 hours.

Facebook Stories was earlier rolled out in Ireland on Android, iOS and promotional videos of the same were also shared on YouTube, but later pulled down. Now Facebook Stories is being made available to other regions as well.

According to TechCrunch report, Facebook Stories will look exactly like Instagram Stories with little circular profile photo of the user and their friends appearing on top of the News Feed. Facebook Stories will have a blue ring around profile photos of users who post a new story.

The development comes within days of introducing the same Stories feature for WhatsApp. The features received mixed reactions from users globally as many weren’t happy about the fact they couldn’t post text messages on WhatsApp anymore. In a recent announcement, Facebook-owned WhatsApp said its bringing back text statuses that had been part of the app since its beginning. It will be initially made available for Android users.

Stories for Facebook Messenger has already gone live as new Messenger Day feature. It lets users share photos and videos to a story within the Messenger app, adding filters and stickers. All posts will disappear within 24 hours. Users can choose who can view their Stories via built-in privacy features, something which differentiates from Instagram and Snapchat.

Facebook is gradually integrating the Snapchat clone in all its products, starting with Instagram last year. Now, Stories is coming to Facebook’s core app. While Stories was a success on Instagram with Facebook claiming to reach 150 million daily active users on the features, the same can’t be said for WhatsApp.

Facebook Stories isn’t available to all its 1.8 billion users globally so we’ll have to wait and watch how people react to it. Remember Facebook has a significantly higher user base when compared to both Snapchat and Instagram, so chances are Stories will be an entirely new concept for many people.

