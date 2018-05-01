Facebook starts rolling out ‘downvote’ button in Australia, New Zealand

Facebook has introduced a ‘downvote’ button for users in Australia and New Zealand, according to reports. Facebook has introduced a ‘downvote’ button for users in Australia and New Zealand, according to reports.

Facebook has introduced a ‘downvote’ button for users in Australia and New Zealand, according to reports. This feature has been included to maintain the level of conversations on the platform, and as a review system of public posts and comments. The ‘downvote’ system has been present on Reddit.

The ‘downvote’ feature from Facebook shows up on public posts and comments, beside the ‘react’ button. It is represented by an arrow, with the up arrow representing a positive vote, and the down arrow showing a negative one. Like the ‘react’ button, the ‘downvote’ button also comes with a counter, that tracks the number and type of votes received by a post or comment.

A Facebook spokesperson told The Guardian that the company had not yet made a final decision on whether downvote button will be rolled out to all countries. According to the company, this feature is still being tested and it will only be rolled out globally after Facebook had gauged user reaction to the same.

While introducing the feature, Facebook has clarified that it will not function like the ‘dislike’ button, though user response on the same seems to indicate that the ‘downvote’ button will become popular as an option to dislike content. Earlier in February this year, Facebook had confirmed that it was testing a downvote button.It was reported at the time that the downvote option would be limited to public votes, and as an option for flagging questionable comments on the social network.

Zuckerberg has said in the past that he was against the idea of a dislike button. “We didn’t want to just build a dislike button, we don’t want to turn Facebook into a forum where people are voting up and down on people’s posts, that’s not the kind of community we want to create,” he had said in 2015.

