Facebook Spaces, a new VR app rolled out for Oculus Rift and Touch

Facebook calls its new Spaces app a new VR app "where you hang out with friends in a fun, interactive virtual environment as if you were in the same room".

Facebook Spaces, a new VR (virtual reality) app that will let users draw, chat, connect to people on Messenger and more in 3D virtual space; has been launched. Beta version of Facebook Spaces for Oculus Rift and Touch can be downloaded from Oculus Store.

“We’re launching in beta, and we’ll add new features as we learn from your feedback and continue exploring what makes social VR experiences most meaningful,” said Rachel Franklin, Head of Social VR at Facebook. The app will be rolled out for other platforms as well over time.

With Spaces, users can connect to their Facebook account and create a 'VR avatar' of themselves using one of their Facebook photos or an array of options in the app. Users can customise their eye color, hairstyle, facial features and more.

Facebook has added a selfie stick to Spaces as well. It can be used to take VR photos, that users can share with friends on Facebook.

Next, users can invite their Facebook friends to join them in 3D VR ‘Space’. With Facebook Spaces, users can draw in the air with a virtual marker or watch Facebook content, including 360 videos and photos in VR with friends. Facebook Spaces lets users call a friend with Messenger video calling to invite them to VR space as well.

Facebook has added a selfie stick to Spaces as well. It can be used to take VR photos, that users can share with friends on Facebook. Further, Facebook Spaces lets users pause a ‘Spaces’ chat at any time and move into a quiet space where they can take a break away from other people. Friends can be easily muted or removed form a space.

